Rider stays undefeated in MAAC with 104-84 victory

January 13, 2019 4:14 pm
 
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tyere Marshall posted his first double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Rider remained unbeaten in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Sunday with a 104-84 victory over Niagara.

The Broncs (9-7, 4-0) have won their first four MAAC games for the first time since the 2000-01 team went 6-0. The Broncos shot 74 percent in the second half and topped 100 points for the first time this season.

Keleaf Tate’s 3-pointer to open the second half gave the Purple Eagles (8-9, 1-3) a one-point lead but the Broncs went on a 21-8 run with seven points from Anthony Durham to go up 57-45 and the lead remained in double figures. The Broncs shot 74 percent in the second half and 61 percent overall.

Jordan Allen added four 3-pointers and 16 points with six Broncs scoring in double figures. Stevie Jordan had 14 points and eight assists.

Tate made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points.

