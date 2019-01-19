Listen Live Sports

Rider tops Manhattan 60-47 for 5-0 conference start

January 19, 2019 9:18 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Rider beat Manhattan 60-47 on Saturday night to stay atop Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with its fifth straight win.

Anthony Durham scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Frederick Scott added 11 and Tyere Marshall had nine with six rebounds for the Broncs (10-7, 5-0), who shot 43 percent and forced 19 turnovers.

Ebube Ebube’s layup capped a 9-0 run and Manhattan closed to 48-41, but the Broncs were up 53-43 on Durham’s 3 with 5:20 left. Durham’s dunk made it 58-44 with 43 seconds to go and Vaughn added two free throws after the Jaspers scored five straight.

Rider led 20-9 on Marshall’s jumper, but Manhattan closed to 27-21 on Samir Stewart’s free throws. Vaughn’s layup and Marshall’s jumper at the buzzer put Rider up 31-21 at halftime behind Vaughn’s 11 points.

Tyler Reynolds scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Christian Hinckson added nine for the Jaspers (4-14, 2-4), who shot 37 percent in losing to the Broncs for the fifth straight time.

