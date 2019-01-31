Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Riller, Brantley combine for 46 points, Charlotte tops JMU

January 31, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 24 points and Jarrell Brantley added 22 as Charlotte turned a one-point game into a runaway, defeating James Madison 70-53 Thursday night, avenging a loss to the Dukes earlier in January.

The teams battled through 10 lead changes and three ties with the Cougars (17-6, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association) holding a 52-51 lead with just under eight minutes to go. It was Stuckey Mosley’s 3-pointer that cut the gap to 52-51 but JMU made just one more basket after that.

Brantley sank a pair of free throws and added a 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run for Charleston. James Madison missed twice from underneath and Marquise Pointer, who had four steals, swiped the ball and passed to Brantley who dropped in a fast-break layup and Charleston outscored the Dukes 21-5 over the last 7:48, winning a third straight game.

Mosley led James Madison (9-14, 2-8) with 22 points, hitting 5 of 11 from deep.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Cougars have held their last three CAA opponents to under 60 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.