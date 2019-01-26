Listen Live Sports

Riller, Brantley lead Charleston past William & Mary 74-59

January 26, 2019 6:20 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 24 points, Jarrell Brantley added 18 points — 12 after halftime — with 11 rebounds and Charleston defeated William & Mary 74-59 on Saturday for its 600th win in Division I.

Brantley scored a couple of key baskets early in the second half to fend off William & Mary when the Tribe fought into five ties and took a brief 44-42 lead on Nathan Knight’s layup.

Sam Miller dunked and Brantley added a drive on the fast break, kicking off a 10-0 run and the Cougars (16-6, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association) weren’t threatened again.

Riller extended his career-best streak of double-digit scoring to 17 games even before halftime. Brantley’s stretch of double-digit scoring goes back to last season and reached 27. His double-double was his eighth this season and fourth in five conference games.

The pair went a combined 17 of 30 from the floor, the rest of the Cougars 11 of 27. Charleston is 600-264 since joining Division I in the 1991-92 season.

Knight and Justin Pierce scored 18 each for the Tribe (7-14, 3-6), which has lost five straight.

