Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Riller lifts Charleston over Delaware 71-58

January 12, 2019 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 21 points, Jarrell Brantley added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Charleston cruised to a 71-58 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

It was Riller’s 12th game of the season with 20 or more points for Charleston (14-4, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). He moved to 12th all-time in career scoring for the Cougars, surpassing Steven Johnson (1984-88). Riller drove to the basket for an emphatic two-handed dunk that stretched Charleston’s lead to 66-48 with 2:39 left.

Ryan Allen had 23 points for the Blue Hens (12-7, 4-2), who had their four-game win streak snapped. Eric Carter added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 11 points.

Ithiel Horton, who was second in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game for Delaware, shot only 18 percent (2 of 11).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Charleston plays Northeastern (9-8, 3-2) on the road on Thursday. Delaware takes on James Madison (9-9, 2-3) at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris