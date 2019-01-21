Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Robert Morris beats CCSU to stay atop Northeast Conference

January 21, 2019 5:43 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Williams scored 15 points to lead four Colonials in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut 70-59 on Monday to stay atop the Northeast Conference.

The Colonials (10-9, 5-1) have won six of their last seven and concluded a four-game road trip against NEC foes, winning three.

Williams and Matty McConnell, who finished with 12 points, both made three 3-pointers. Charles Bain added 13 points and Malik Petteway 11 with nine rebounds.

Jamir Coleman, a junior college transfer, had his highest-scoring game as a Blue Devil with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds. Michael Underwood came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Robert Morris led most of the game with Williams scoring 11 points and Petteway 10 in the first half for a 36-28 lead. The Colonials went up by 13 in the second half with the Blue Devils (8-11, 2-4) getting within seven, the final time with 2:12 remaining, but no closer.

