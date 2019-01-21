Listen Live Sports

Rockets-76ers, Box

January 21, 2019 10:38 pm
 
HOUSTON (93)

Gordon 2-13 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Nene 2-2 0-0 4, Harden 12-26 7-8 37, Rivers 0-5 0-2 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Faried 5-7 2-4 13, Chriss 1-3 2-2 4, Ennis III 2-7 3-3 7, Green 6-16 4-4 18. Totals 31-86 20-26 93.

PHILADELPHIA (121)

Brewer 5-10 1-2 11, Chandler 4-4 0-0 9, Embiid 9-16 14-17 32, Simmons 3-12 3-4 9, Redick 5-10 5-5 16, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 2-3 1-2 6, McConnell 6-11 0-0 12, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6, Shamet 7-13 1-1 18. Totals 43-88 27-33 121.

Houston 26 24 13 30— 93
Philadelphia 30 35 29 27—121

3-Point Goals_Houston 11-42 (Harden 6-13, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Faried 1-2, Tucker 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Ennis III 0-1, Clark 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Rivers 0-4), Philadelphia 8-23 (Shamet 3-6, Korkmaz 2-4, Chandler 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Redick 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Bolden 0-1, Embiid 0-1, Muscala 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 38 (Harden, Tucker, Faried 6), Philadelphia 55 (Chandler, Embiid 14). Assists_Houston 14 (Harden, Rivers 3), Philadelphia 21 (Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Houston 25, Philadelphia 22. Technicals_Faried, Harden, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, Embiid. A_20,313 (20,478).

