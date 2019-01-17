Listen Live Sports

Rockets’ Capela out 4-6 weeks after thumb surgery

January 17, 2019 8:14 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets center Clint Capela underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Thursday and will be out 4-to-6 weeks.

Capela’s surgery was done by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles.

Capela started Houston’s first 42 games before he was injured Sunday night in a loss at Orlando. The 24-year-old is averaging 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds — both career highs — this season.

It’s a significant blow for a team that has been without All-Star Chris Paul since Dec. 22 because of a strained left hamstring and that has also missed starter Eric Gordon recently because of a bruised knee.

With Capela out the Rockets will look for more minutes from Nene and could also use Gary Clark to fill in at center.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

