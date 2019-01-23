Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Knicks, Box

January 23, 2019 10:15 pm
 
HOUSTON (114)

Gordon 8-15 1-3 20, Tucker 1-5 0-0 3, Faried 5-11 1-4 11, Rivers 2-7 0-0 4, Harden 17-38 22-25 61, Ennis III 2-5 3-4 8, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 37-90 29-38 114.

NEW YORK (110)

Knox 4-15 2-4 12, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Vonleh 4-7 2-4 10, Mudiay 4-9 5-6 14, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 5-5 21, Robinson 5-5 2-2 12, Ntilikina 0-5 0-0 0, Trier 12-18 5-5 31, Dotson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-81 25-30 110.

Houston 28 30 30 26—114
New York 31 32 15 32—110

3-Point Goals_Houston 11-44 (Harden 5-20, Gordon 3-5, Tucker 1-4, Ennis III 1-4, Green 1-5, Clark 0-1, Faried 0-2, Rivers 0-3), New York 11-30 (Hardaway Jr. 4-8, Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-4, Knox 2-8, Mudiay 1-4, Ntilikina 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Harden 15), New York 48 (Trier, Vonleh 10). Assists_Houston 10 (Harden, Rivers 4), New York 15 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls_Houston 25, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach David Fizdale 2. A_18,819 (19,812).

