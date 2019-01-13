Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockets-Magic, Box

January 13, 2019 8:24 pm
 
HOUSTON (109)

House Jr. 5-13 0-0 14, Tucker 2-6 4-4 8, Capela 8-12 1-2 17, Harden 11-32 15-16 38, Rivers 10-14 1-1 25, Ennis III 1-2 0-2 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 0-0 2-2 2, Green 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 38-86 23-27 109.

ORLANDO (116)

Isaac 2-5 2-2 7, A.Gordon 8-15 4-4 22, Vucevic 9-16 3-4 22, Augustin 3-7 2-2 9, Fournier 6-11 6-6 19, Iwundu 2-8 4-5 8, Birch 3-4 1-1 7, Briscoe 2-5 0-0 5, Ross 6-14 3-4 17. Totals 41-85 25-28 116.

Houston 26 33 29 21—109
Orlando 18 34 34 30—116

3-Point Goals_Houston 10-42 (Rivers 4-7, House Jr. 4-7, Green 1-7, Harden 1-17, Tucker 0-4), Orlando 9-24 (A.Gordon 2-3, Ross 2-7, Isaac 1-1, Briscoe 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Fournier 1-4, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 38 (Capela 10), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 9). Assists_Houston 20 (Harden 12), Orlando 25 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Orlando 21. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_16,982 (18,846).

