Rockets-Warriors, Box

HOUSTON (135)

House Jr. 3-5 9-9 17, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Capela 12-19 5-5 29, Rivers 7-18 0-0 18, Harden 13-32 8-9 44, Ennis III 1-2 1-4 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 2-5 0-0 5, G.Green 6-13 1-1 16. Totals 45-99 24-28 135.

GOLDEN STATE (134)

Durant 10-23 5-5 26, D.Green 4-7 1-1 9, Looney 5-9 2-2 12, Curry 14-27 2-3 35, Thompson 11-20 0-0 26, McKinnie 2-2 0-0 5, Jerebko 1-2 2-2 5, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 2-4 0-0 5, Livingston 2-4 2-2 6, Iguodala 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 53-102 14-15 134.

Houston 22 31 39 27 16—135 Golden State 34 36 28 21 15—134

3-Point Goals_Houston 21-54 (Harden 10-23, Rivers 4-9, G.Green 3-10, House Jr. 2-3, Knight 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Ennis III 0-1, Clark 0-1), Golden State 14-37 (Curry 5-15, Thompson 4-8, McKinnie 1-1, Jerebko 1-2, Cook 1-2, Iguodala 1-2, Durant 1-5, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Capela 21), Golden State 47 (D.Green 11). Assists_Houston 30 (Harden 15), Golden State 33 (D.Green 8). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Golden State 19. A_19,596 (19,596).

