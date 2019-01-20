Listen Live Sports

Rorie scores 20 points, leads Montana over Idaho 69-51

January 20, 2019 12:14 am
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Montana to a 69-51 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Montana (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) avenged last season’s 79-77 overtime loss at Idaho (4-13, 1-5). The Grizzlies have won two of three on the road, and are a game back of conference-leader Weber State. Montana hosts the Wildcats on Saturday.

Michael Oguine added 13 points for the Grizzlies. Jamar Akoh added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Sayeed Pridget chipped in 10 points.

Trevon Allen scored 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field that including four 3s for Idaho. Jared Rodriguez added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Montana took the lead for good about seven minutes in the game and built a 31-25 halftime advantage. Rodriguez scored six straight points to pull the Vandals to 47-44 with 10 minutes left. The Grizzlies led 49-46 a minute later then closed on a 20-5 run.

Sports News

