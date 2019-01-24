Listen Live Sports

Rose leads Temple to 85-76 win over Memphis

January 24, 2019 10:01 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose scored a season-high 26 points, Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 and Temple beat Memphis 85-76 on Thursday night.

Temple (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), winners of five of their last six, saw Shizz Alston Jr., De’Vondre Perry and Alani Moore II each scored 10 points. The Owls raced to a 14-4 lead with Rose scoring nine. Later, Rose added a pair of 3-pointers, Pierre-Louis added a 3 and a layup and Alston made three free throws midway through the first half for a 28-8 lead

Temple never trailed.

Jeremiah Martin scored a season-high 28 points —he shot 12 of 15 from the foul line — and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2). Kareem Brewton Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds and Raynere Thornton had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com.

