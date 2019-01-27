Listen Live Sports

Rose wins at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau rolls in Dubai

January 27, 2019 6:44 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose overcame a few nervous moments early with enough key putts down the stretch for a 3-under 69 and a two-stroke victory over Adam Scott in the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.

Rose had a three-shot lead shrink to a single shot with his third bogey in five holes to start the final round at Torrey Pines. He restored his lead, and then had to hold off a late charge by Scott, who birdied his last four holes for a 68. Rose finished at 21-under 267.

Rose expanded his lead at No. 1 in the world and won for the 10th time on the PGA Tour. The Englishman also won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide, including his gold medal at the Olympics in 2016.

Tiger Woods closed with a 67 to tie for 20th at 10 under in his 2018 debut.

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to win the Dubai Desert Classic for his first international victory.

The 25-year-old American, at No. 5 the highest-ranked player in the field, won by seven strokes, finishing at 24-under 264 at Emirates Golf Club.

England’s Matt Wallace was second after a 68. Englishmen Ian Poulter and Paul Waring each shot 64 to tie for third at 16 under with Spaniards Sergio Garcia (66) and Alvaro Quiros (68).

