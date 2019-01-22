Roy Hallady Career Statistics

Year, Team IP W-L BB SO ERA 1998, TOR 14.0 1-0 2 13 1.93 1999, TOR 149.1 8-7 79 82 3.92 2000, TOR 67.2 4-7 42 44 10.64 2001, TOR 105.1 5-3 25 96 3.16 2002, TOR 239.1 19-7 62 168 2.93 2003, TOR 266.0 22-7 32 204 3.25 2004, TOR 133.0 8-8 39 95 4.20 2005, TOR 141.2 12-4 18 108 2.41 2006, TOR 220.0 16-5 34 132 3.19 2007, TOR 225.1 16-7 48 139 3.71 2008, TOR 246.0 20-11 39 206 2.78 2009, TOR 239.0 17-10 35 208 2.79 2010, PHI 250.2 21-10 30 219 2.44 2011, PHI 233.2 19-6 35 220 2.35 2012, PHI 156.1 11-8 36 132 4.49 2013, PHI 62.0 4-5 36 51 6.82 Totals 2749.1 203-105 592 2117 3.83

Division Series Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA 2010, Cin 9.0 1-0 1 8 0.00 2011, StL 16.0 1-1 2 15 2.25 Totals 25.0 2-1 3 23 1.44

League Championship Series Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA 2010, SF 13.0 1-1 2 12 4.15 Totals 13.0 1-1 2 12 4.15

