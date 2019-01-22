Roy Hallady Career Statistics

|Year, Team
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|1998, TOR
|14.0
|1-0
|2
|13
|1.93
|1999, TOR
|149.1
|8-7
|79
|82
|3.92
|2000, TOR
|67.2
|4-7
|42
|44
|10.64
|2001, TOR
|105.1
|5-3
|25
|96
|3.16
|2002, TOR
|239.1
|19-7
|62
|168
|2.93
|2003, TOR
|266.0
|22-7
|32
|204
|3.25
|2004, TOR
|133.0
|8-8
|39
|95
|4.20
|2005, TOR
|141.2
|12-4
|18
|108
|2.41
|2006, TOR
|220.0
|16-5
|34
|132
|3.19
|2007, TOR
|225.1
|16-7
|48
|139
|3.71
|2008, TOR
|246.0
|20-11
|39
|206
|2.78
|2009, TOR
|239.0
|17-10
|35
|208
|2.79
|2010, PHI
|250.2
|21-10
|30
|219
|2.44
|2011, PHI
|233.2
|19-6
|35
|220
|2.35
|2012, PHI
|156.1
|11-8
|36
|132
|4.49
|2013, PHI
|62.0
|4-5
|36
|51
|6.82
|Totals
|2749.1
|203-105
|592
|2117
|3.83
___
|Division Series
|Year, Opp
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|2010, Cin
|9.0
|1-0
|1
|8
|0.00
|2011, StL
|16.0
|1-1
|2
|15
|2.25
|Totals
|25.0
|2-1
|3
|23
|1.44
___
|League Championship Series
|Year, Opp
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|2010, SF
|13.0
|1-1
|2
|12
|4.15
|Totals
|13.0
|1-1
|2
|12
|4.15
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.