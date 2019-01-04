Royals sign RHP Zimmer, designate Cuthbert for assignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have signed right-hander Kyle Zimmer to a one-year contract, and designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment.

Zimmer was selected by Kansas City in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2012 draft. The 27-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, going 12-19 with a 3.54 ERA in 85 appearances, including 49 starts. He has totaled 310 strikeouts and 90 walks in 259 innings in the minors.

Under the deal announced Friday, Zimmer will earn $555,000 if he is in the majors next season, and $124,000 in the minors.

The 26-year-old Cuthbert hit .194 with three homers and seven RBIs in 30 games with the Royals last season.

