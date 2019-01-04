Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russia sweeps gold medals at World Cup skeleton race

January 4, 2019 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Alexander Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina swept the gold medals for Russia on Friday at the first World Cup skeleton races of the new year.

Tretiakov was an easy winner in the men’s race, with 2018 Olympic gold medalist Yun Sungbin of South Korea taking second and Russia’s Nikita Tregubov placing third. Nikitina won the women’s event over Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling, and Russia’s Yulia Kanakina was third for her first World Cup medal.

It was the second win of the season for both Tretiakov and Nikitina, both of whom were implicated in the 2014 Sochi Olympics’ doping scandal. Russia has won five of the six gold medals in skeleton this season.

Kendall Wesenberg was the top U.S. woman, placing ninth. Austin Florian was ninth to lead the U.S. men.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State