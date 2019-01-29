Sabres-Blue Jackets Sums

Buffalo 3 1 1—5 Columbus 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Rodrigues 6 (Sheary, Mittelstadt), 2:14. 2, Columbus, Dubois 18 (Murray, Atkinson), 3:17. 3, Buffalo, Reinhart 12 (McCabe, Ristolainen), 7:59. 4, Buffalo, Thompson 7 (Bogosian, Dahlin), 9:39. Penalties_Panarin, CBJ, (hooking), 10:12; Sheary, BUF, (delay of game), 18:37.

Second Period_5, Columbus, Foligno 13 (Dubois, Panarin), 0:21 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Skinner 31 (Dahlin, Eichel), 0:42. 7, Columbus, Dubinsky 5 (Harrington, Anderson), 16:52. 8, Columbus, Atkinson 28 (Panarin, Murray), 19:27. Penalties_Jones, CBJ, (tripping), 2:18; Thompson, BUF, (interference), 9:17.

Third Period_9, Buffalo, Sheary 8 (Rodrigues, Bogosian), 2:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 16-6-12_34. Columbus 13-12-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 15-14-3 (37 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 19-15-1 (34-29).

A_15,615 (18,500). Referees_Furman South, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

