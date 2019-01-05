Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Bruins Sums

January 5, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Buffalo 0 0 1—1
Boston 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Wagner 5 (Acciari), 10:10. Penalties_Elie, BUF, (interference), 6:32.

Second Period_2, Boston, Backes 4, 2:00. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Ristolainen 5, 17:22. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 7:42; McCabe, BUF, (tripping), 12:39.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-10-12_32. Boston 13-15-13_41.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 9-2-3 (41 shots-39 saves). Boston, Rask 11-8-2 (32-31).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:32.

Referees_Brad Meier, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tim Nowak.

