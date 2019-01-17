Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Flames Sums

January 17, 2019 12:40 am
 
Buffalo 0 1 2 1—4
Calgary 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 28 (Lindholm, Giordano), 19:59 (pp). Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 10:08; Pominville, BUF, (tripping), 19:11.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Rodrigues 4 (Mittelstadt), 9:45. Penalties_Gaudreau, CGY, (hooking), 7:01; Sheary, BUF, (high sticking), 16:39.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 24 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 6:49 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Dahlin 5 (Eichel, Reinhart), 7:34. 5, Buffalo, McCabe 4, 10:56. 6, Calgary, Hanifin 4 (Monahan, Andersson), 11:34. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (holding), 5:19; Backlund, CGY, (high sticking), 12:55.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Eichel 16 (Ristolainen), 1:10. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-9-2-1_23. Calgary 13-8-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Calgary 2 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-3-3 (33 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Rittich 17-4-4 (23-19).

A_18,286 (19,289). T_2:34.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

