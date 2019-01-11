Sabres-Hurricanes Sum

Buffalo 1 1 1—3 Carolina 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Ferland 13 (Slavin, Teravainen), 10:25. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 30 (Reinhart, Dahlin), 19:39 (pp).

Second Period_3, Carolina, Williams 12 (van Riemsdyk), 4:30. 4, Buffalo, Pominville 10 (Rodrigues, Dahlin), 5:00. 5, Carolina, Aho 17 (Ferland), 5:42. 6, Carolina, Aho 18 (Teravainen, Ferland), 12:27.

Third Period_7, Buffalo, Okposo 7 (Larsson, Scandella), 16:48.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 12-8-13_33. Carolina 9-11-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 14-13-3 (30 shots-26 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 11-5-1 (33-30).

A_17,199 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

