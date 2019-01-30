Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Stars Sums

January 30, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 0 0 0—0
Dallas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 19 (Fedun), 8:39. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (high sticking), 2:00; McCabe, BUF, (tripping), 10:06.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-6-14_30. Dallas 9-11-7_27.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-5-3 (27 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Bishop 17-12-2 (30-30).

A_17,986 (18,532). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.