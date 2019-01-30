Sabres-Stars Sums

Buffalo 0 0 0—0 Dallas 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 19 (Fedun), 8:39. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (high sticking), 2:00; McCabe, BUF, (tripping), 10:06.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-6-14_30. Dallas 9-11-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-5-3 (27 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Bishop 17-12-2 (30-30).

A_17,986 (18,532). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

