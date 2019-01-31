Listen Live Sports

Sacramento State has easy time with Idaho State in 74-58 win

January 31, 2019 11:21 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Graves scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and added six assists to lead Sacramento State to a 74-58 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Sacramento State (9-9, 3-6 Big Sky Conference) rebounded from a 94-92 overtime loss to Eastern Washington in its last outing and a 72-70 defeat to Idaho State (7-12, 3-7) on Jan. 12.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 16 points for the Hornets, who shot 55 percent from the floor. Joshua Patton had 12 points and Bryce Fowler chipped in 10.

Brandon Boyd scored 17 points and Jared Stutzman had 12 for Idaho State, which has lost five straight since its win against the Hornets.

Mauriohooho-Le’afa hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 22-11 run that helped build a 42-22 halftime advantage. Patton had two dunks and scored all 12 of his points in the first half. The Bengals pulled to 56-48 with 8:24 remaining but didn’t get closer.

