The Associated Press
 
Sacred Heart rides big first-half lead to win over Bryant

January 12, 2019 4:58 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Sean Hoehn finished with 23 points and Koreem Ozier and E.J. Anosike combined for 25 of their 28 points in the first half when Sacred Heart took a huge lead it rode to a 98-70 win over Bryant on Saturday.

Ozier scored 14 of his 16 points and Anosike 11 of his 12 in the first half — Hoehn had nine — when the Pioneers took a 51-27 lead into halftime. Jare’l Spellman finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds and Cameron Parker had 11 points and 12 assists. The Pioneers (7-10, 3-1 Northeast) shot 53 percent and made 32 of 39 free throws compared to 19 of 30 for the Bulldogs, who made only 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Joe Kasperzyk tied his career high with 21 points and Nino Hernandez scored a personal-best 14, both coming off the bench, to lead the Bulldogs (5-10, 2-2).

