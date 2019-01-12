Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saint Louis beats La Salle 71-64

January 12, 2019 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to help Saint Louis beat La Salle 71-64 on Saturday night.

Hasahn French added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Javon Bess scored 11 for the Billikens (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10), who won their fourth in a row.

Bess hit 3-pointer from deep to make it 69-64 with 1:16 left for Saint Louis and capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left.

The Explorers (3-12, 1-2) trailed 37-27 at the break and never led in the second half, but a 7-0 run cut the deficit to 50-49 and five straight points tied it at 58.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Isiah Deas and Jack Clark had 14 points each and Pookie Powell scored 12 for La Salle.

Saint Louis outscored La Salle in the paint 38-24.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris