Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saint Louis beats Saint Joseph’s 68-57 for 6th straight win

January 18, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Wiley and Javon Bess scored 20 points apiece and Hasahn French added a double-double to propel Saint Louis to a 68-57 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Friday.

Wiley knocked down 6 of his 11 shots from 3-point range, while Bess buried 5 of 10 for the Billikens (14-4, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), who ran their win streak to six and remained the lone unbeaten team in conference play. French finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Jared Bynum led Saint Joseph’s (8-10, 1-5) with 18 points, but he made just 5 of 15 shots as the Hawks shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) and made only 6 of 30 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Taylor Funk pitched in with 10 points, on 4-of-13 shooting, and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Saint Louis, which came in with the A-10’s stingiest defense allowing 62.5 points per game, shut down the conference’s leading scorer Charlie Brown Jr. Brown came in averaging 19.6 ppg, but he missed his first 10 shots before sinking a 3-pointer late. He hit all six of his free throws and scored nine.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Hawks handed Davidson its first A-10 loss the last time out.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy