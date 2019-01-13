Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saint Mary’s build big lead early to beat Loyola Marymount

January 13, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford scored 18 points each, Jordan Hunder had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Saint Mary’s beat Loyola Marymount 71-60 on Saturday night.

Tanner Krebs added 16 points for the Gaels (11-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference), who started fast and kept their lead in double digits until the final two minutes.

Saint Mary’s opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 39-14 before going into the break with a 45-26 lead.

The Lions (13-4, 1-2) had an 11-3 run early in the second half to get the deficit down into the low teens and it stayed there until Loyola Marymount briefly got within 10 at 66-58.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. Mattias Markusson added 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris