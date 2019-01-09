Salary Arbitration Eligibles List

Listen Live Sports

January 9, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 171 players eligible for salary arbitration. Players and teams exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 11:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Dylan Bundy, rhp; Mychal Givens, rhp; Jonathan Villar, 2b.

BOSTON (10) — Matt Barnes, rhp; Mookie Betts, of; Xander Bogaerts, ss; Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Sandy Leon, c; Eduardo Rodriguez, lhp; Blake Swihart, c-of-1b; Brandon Workman, rhp; Steven Wright, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Jose Abreu, 1b; Alex Colome, rhp; Carlos Rodon, lhp; Yolmer Sanchez, 3b.

CLEVELAND (2) — Trevor Bauer, rhp; Francisco Lindor, ss.

DETROIT (6) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Nicholas Castellanos, of; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Shane Greene, rhp; Blaine Hardy, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (10) — Gerrit Cole, rhp; Carlos Correa, ss; Chris Devenski, rhp; Will Harris, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Lance McCullers Jr., rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Roberto Osuna, rhp; Brad Peacock, rhp; Ryan Pressly, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (0)

LOS ANGELES (8) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Luis Garcia, rhp; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; JC Ramirez, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Tyler Skaggs, lhp; Nick Tropeano, rhp.

MINNESOTA (8) — Byron Buxton, of; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Max Kepler, of; Trevor May, rhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Eddie Rosario, of; Miguel Sano, 3b.

NEW YORK (9) — Dellin Betances, rhp; Greg Bird, 1b; Sonny Gray, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Aaron Hicks, of; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; James Paxton, lhp; Austin Romine, c; Luis Severino, rhp.

OAKLAND (7) — Ryan Buchter, lhp; Mark Canha, of; Khris Davis, dh; Sean Manaea, lhp; Jurickson Profar, ss; Marcus Semien, ss; Blake Treinen, rhp.

SEATTLE (2) — Roenis Elias, lhp; Domingo Santana, of.

TAMPA BAY (4) — Matt Duffy, 3b; Tommy Pham, of; Chaz Roe, rhp; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (2) — Delino DeShields Jr., of; Nomar Mazara, of.

TORONTO (9) — Joe Biagini, rhp; Brandon Drury, 3b; Ken Giles, rhp; Randal Grichuk, of; Kevin Pillar, of; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Ryan Tepera, rhp; Devon Travis, 2b.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (11) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Matt Andriese, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; John Ryan Murphy, c; David Peralta, of; Robbie Ray, lhp; Steven Souza, of; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

ATLANTA (7) — Charlie Culberson, 3b; Adam Duvall, of; Mike Foltynewicz, rhp; Sam Freeman, lhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Arodys Vizcaino, rhp; Dan Winkler, rhp.

CHICAGO (7) — Javier Baez, 2b; Kris Bryant, 3b; Carl Edwards, rhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp; Mike Montgomery, lhp; Addison Russell, ss; Kyle Schwarber, of.

CINCINNATI (8) — Curt Casali, c; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Scooter Gennett, 2b; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Jose Peraza, ss; Yasiel Puig, of; Tanner Roark, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

COLORADO (7) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Nolan Arenado, 3b; Chad Bettis, rhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Scott Oberg, rhp; Trevor Story, ss; Tony Wolters, c.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Pedro Baez, rhp; Josh Fields, rhp; Yimi Garcia, rhp; Enrique Hernandez, of-inf; Joc Pederson, of; Corey Seager, ss; Chris Taylor, of.

MIAMI (5) — Adam Conley, lhp; J.P. Realmuto, c; Miguel Rojas, ss; Dan Straily, rhp; Jose Urena, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Alex Claudio, lhp; Zach Davies, rhp; Junior Guerra, rhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Manny Pina, c; Travis Shaw, 3b-2b.

NEW YORK (5) — Michael Conforto, of; Jacob deGrom, rhp; Steven Matz, lhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp; Zack Wheeler, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (9) — Aaron Altherr, of; Jose Alvarez, lhp; Jerad Eickhoff, rhp; Maikel Franco, 3b; Cesar Hernandez, 2b; Adam Morgan, lhp; Hector Neris, rhp; Aaron Nola, rhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Corey Dickerson, of; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Dominic Leone, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Michael Wacha, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Robbie Erlin, lhp; Austin Hedges, c; Travis Jankowski, of; Kirby Yates, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Will Smith, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Kyle Barraclough, rhp; Anthony Rendon, 3b; Joe Ross, rhp; Michael A. Taylor, of; Trea Turner, ss.

