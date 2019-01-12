Listen Live Sports

Salnave has 17, Monmouth tops Manhattan 65-49

January 12, 2019 4:16 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Ray Salnave scored 17 points and Monmouth cruised to a 65-49 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Mustapha Traore contributed 10 points for the Hawks (3-14, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 53.5 percent and held the Jaspers (3-13, 1-3) to 30 percent.

Monmouth opened the game with a 14-3 run with Salnave contributing a 3-pointer and a 3-point play and closed the half on a 12-3 spurt for a 34-21 lead.

Thomas Capuano scored the first eight points of the second half to cut the deficit to five but Monmouth used a trio to 6-0 bursts kept the lead in double figures down the stretch.

Capuano finished with 11 points. Manhattan had nine 3-pointers but Monmouth, which was 3 of 11 from distance, was 16 of 23 from the foul line.

