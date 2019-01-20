Listen Live Sports

San Francisco snaps 11-game skid against BYU, 82-63

January 20, 2019 1:01 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Frankie Ferrari had 21 points and seven assists to help San Francisco beat BYU 82-63 on Saturday night and snap an 11-game losing streak against the Cougars.

Ferrari was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jamaree Bouyea had 15 points, Matt McCarthy scored 14, Charles Minlend added 13 and Jordan Ratinho 10 for San Francisco. The Dons (16-3, 4-1 West Coast Conference) shot a season-high 63.6 percent (35 of 55) from the field.

Bouyea’s dunk made it 15-all and sparked a 26-6 run that made it 39-21 and USF led the rest of the way. Nate Renfro, Ferrari, Bouyea and Ratinho each hit a 3-pointer, and McCarthy scored 10 points during that stretch. BYU used a 16-7 spurt to trim its deficit to 53-47 with 13 minutes to play but the Dons scored 12 of the next 13 points and led by double figures thereon.

Yoeli Childs led BYU (19-9, 4-2) with 25 points and TJ Haws scored 12.

