The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Santa Clara rallies to beat Pacific 69-57

January 20, 2019 12:14 am
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 18 points with four 3-pointers on Saturday night and Santa Clara closed the game on a 19-2 run to beat Pacific 69-57.

The Broncos (11-9, 3-3 West Coast Conference) trailed 55-50 when Keshawn Justice’s layup sparked 10 straight points. Roberto Gallinat hit a jumper to pull the Tigers (11-10, 1-5) within 60-57, but that was the last points Pacific would score.

Trey Wertz added 15 points, Josip Vrankic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Justice scored 11 points for Santa Clara.

Gallinat scored 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Jahlil Tripp added 14 points for Pacific.

The Tigers had a 36-27 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 47-35, their largest lead of the game. Eaddy helped to close the deficit for the Broncos by making back-to-back 3s near the midpoint of the half.

Santa Clara made 10 of its last 13 shots from the field. Pacific made one of its last 10.

