Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

St. Cloud St. 5, Robert Morris 2

Dartmouth 3, Bentley 3, OT

RIT 2, Niagara 1

Holy Cross 5, Mercyhurst 4

RPI 2, Army 1, OT

Canisius 2, North Dakota 1

Brown 6, Union 3

Colgate 4, Princeton 3

Yale 5, New Hampshire 5, OT

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 2, OT

Merrimack 1, Northeastern 0

Miami 3, Providence 3, OT

UMass 6, American International 1

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Ferris St. 3, OT

MIDWEST

Michigan 4, Notre Dame 2

Denver 4, Wisconsin 3, OT

Ohio St. 6, Michigan St. 0

Minnesota 4, Penn St. 1

Minnesota St. 4, Michigan Tech 3

FAR WEST

UConn 6, St. Lawrence 3

EXHIBITION

U.S. Under-18 4, Minn.-Duluth 2

