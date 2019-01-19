Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1

Canisius 6, Robert Morris 4

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 4

Bentley 5, RIT 2

American International 3, Holy Cross 2

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 4

RPI vs. Union at Albany, N.Y., ppd.

Cornell 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, Brown 0

Harvard 2, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2

Boston College 4, Providence 1

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 0

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 6, Alaska Anchorage 3

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 5, Minnesota 3

Adrian 5, Concordia-Wisconsin 3

