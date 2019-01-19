Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

January 19, 2019 10:39 pm
 
EAST

Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1

Canisius 6, Robert Morris 4

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 4

Bentley 5, RIT 2

American International 3, Holy Cross 2

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 4

RPI vs. Union at Albany, N.Y., ppd.

Cornell 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, Brown 0

Harvard 2, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2

Boston College 4, Providence 1

Northeastern 2, UMass 1, OT

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 0

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 6, Alaska Anchorage 3

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 5, Minnesota 3

Minn.-Duluth 3, Miami 0

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 3

Omaha 4, North Dakota 3

Lake Superior St. 1, Minnesota St. 0

Adrian 5, Concordia-Wisconsin 3

EXHIBITION

Army 5, Royal Military College 2

