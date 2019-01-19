Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1
Canisius 6, Robert Morris 4
Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 4
Bentley 5, RIT 2
American International 3, Holy Cross 2
Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 4
RPI vs. Union at Albany, N.Y., ppd.
Cornell 5, Dartmouth 1
Clarkson 4, Brown 0
Harvard 2, Colgate 1
Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3
Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2
Boston College 4, Providence 1
Northeastern 2, UMass 1, OT
UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 0
Ala.-Huntsville 6, Alaska Anchorage 3
Michigan St. 5, Minnesota 3
Minn.-Duluth 3, Miami 0
St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 3
Omaha 4, North Dakota 3
Lake Superior St. 1, Minnesota St. 0
Adrian 5, Concordia-Wisconsin 3
Army 5, Royal Military College 2
