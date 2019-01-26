Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

January 26, 2019 10:43 pm
 
EAST

Holy Cross 4, Sacred Heart 1

Bentley 3, Canisius 1

RIT 4, Army 2

American International 8, Mercyhurst 5

Penn St. 5, Michigan 2

Brown 3, Union 2

Yale 3, RPI 2

Clarkson 2, Dartmouth 0

Harvard 7, St. Lawrence 3

Colgate 3, Cornell 2, OT

Boston College 4, UMass Lowell 4, OT

Providence 3, Northeastern 0

New Hampshire 6, UConn 0

Maine 4, UMass 3

Arizona St. 3, Boston U. 0

Vermont 4, Merrimack 3, OT

SOUTH

Alaska 5, Ala.-Huntsville 2

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 3

W. Michigan 5, Denver 1

Colorado College 3, Miami 2

Minn.-Duluth 3, Omaha 1

North Dakota 5, St. Cloud St. 1

Bemidji St. 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Minnesota St. 8, N. Michigan 2

Ferris St. 3, Bowling Green 0

FAR WEST

Air Force 3, Robert Morris 1

