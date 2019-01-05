Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Walsh 86, Tucker County, W.Va. 27

Boys Latin 66, Admiral Farragut, Fla. 61

Clear Spring 64, Grace Academy 50

Edmondson-Westside 64, Gerstell Academy 53

Frederick Force 48, Heritage Academy 47

Magruder 78, Seneca Valley 52

McDonogh School 46, City College 44

Patterson 93, Calvert Hall College 67

Sherwood 66, Northwood 65

Wootton 72, Clarksburg 64

Annual Hoop Buzz Invitational=

Bishop McNamara 68, Great Bridge Christian Academy, Va. 44

County Christian, Va. 53, Indian Creek 51

National Christian Academy 97, Bowie 58

Potomac 63, C. H. Flowers 61

Riverdale Baptist 62, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 51

Rock Creek Christian Academy 77, Gwynn Park 75

Oriole Classic=

Landon 65, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53

Loudoun County Home School, Va. 49, Maryland School for the Deaf 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksburg 70, Wootton 53

Frankfort, W.Va. 64, Allegany 35

Gwynn Park 61, Dunbar 37

Saint James 52, Mt. Carmel 45

Sherwood 61, Northwood 39

New Years Resolution=

Riverdale Baptist 49, Blair, N.J. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

