Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Walsh 86, Tucker County, W.Va. 27
Boys Latin 66, Admiral Farragut, Fla. 61
Clear Spring 64, Grace Academy 50
Edmondson-Westside 64, Gerstell Academy 53
Frederick Force 48, Heritage Academy 47
Magruder 78, Seneca Valley 52
McDonogh School 46, City College 44
Patterson 93, Calvert Hall College 67
Sherwood 66, Northwood 65
Wootton 72, Clarksburg 64
Annual Hoop Buzz Invitational=
Bishop McNamara 68, Great Bridge Christian Academy, Va. 44
County Christian, Va. 53, Indian Creek 51
National Christian Academy 97, Bowie 58
Potomac 63, C. H. Flowers 61
Riverdale Baptist 62, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 51
Rock Creek Christian Academy 77, Gwynn Park 75
Oriole Classic=
Landon 65, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53
Loudoun County Home School, Va. 49, Maryland School for the Deaf 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 70, Wootton 53
Frankfort, W.Va. 64, Allegany 35
Gwynn Park 61, Dunbar 37
Saint James 52, Mt. Carmel 45
Sherwood 61, Northwood 39
New Years Resolution=
Riverdale Baptist 49, Blair, N.J. 39
