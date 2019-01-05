Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 64, Eastern Montgomery 33
Bishop Sullivan 68, Holy Cross Regional 66
Cumberland 48, Carver Academy 41
Eastern Mennonite 73, Pendleton County, W.Va. 31
Fuqua School 78, Peninsula Catholic 75
Glenvar 58, Carroll County 45
Hanover 83, Eastern View 75
Hargrave Military 64, E.C. Glass 43
Highland-Warrenton 76, Fredericksburg Academy 36
Jefferson Forest 68, Amherst County 43
Maret, D.C. 63, Episcopal 57
Musselman, W.Va. 56, East Rockingham 51
Norfolk Academy 54, Norfolk Collegiate 53
Norfolk Christian 86, Hampton Christian 33
Pineville, Ky. 64, Lee High 56
Radford 67, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 27
Rockbridge County 39, Parry McCluer 31
Salem 64, William Byrd 52
Spotswood 56, Handley 43
St. Annes-Belfield 81, Hampton Roads 47
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 69, Forest Park 63
Strasburg 69, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34
Tennessee, Tenn. 88, Virginia High 51
Turner Ashby 59, Fort Defiance 48
Tuscarora 79, Loudoun County 70
Twin Valley 74, Ridgeview 54
Walsingham Academy 80, Tabb 57
Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 41
Annual Hoop Buzz Invitational=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46, Virginia Academy 41
Bishop McNamara, Md. 68, Great Bridge Christian Academy 44
County Christian 53, Indian Creek, Md. 51
Chance Harman Basketball Classic=
Blacksburg 69, Giles 34
Calvary, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 50
Gate City 65, Floyd County 58
George Wythe-Richmond 60, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
Northside 61, Trinity Episcopal 60
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 49, North Cross 38
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 75, Carlisle 49
Chance Harmon Classic=
Grace Christian, Tenn. 57, Blue Ridge 54
Lawson Classic=
Colonial Beach 92, Brunswick 91
Hopewell 50, Booker T. Washington 41
John Marshall 77, Lake Taylor 66
Meadowbrook 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 45
Petersburg 74, Highland Springs 57
TJ-Richmond 76, Bayside 45
Oriole Classic=
Loudoun County Home School 49, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 46
Western Branch Winter Classic=
Deep Run 46, Churchland 36
Frank Cox 58, Patriot 55
Grassfield 58, Woodbridge 42
Green Run 76, North Stafford 54
Nansemond River 66, Kempsville 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 41
Carroll County 66, Glenvar 39
Christ Chapel Academy 45, Wakefield School 41
Covenant School 44, Hampton Roads 29
Eastern View 62, Hanover 59
Highland-Warrenton 72, Fredericksburg Christian 35
Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 52, TPLS Christian 44
Jamestown 41, Tabb 38
Kellam 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 40
Lafayette 46, Grafton 45
Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 24
Parry McCluer 57, Rockbridge County 16
Pendleton County, W.Va. 34, Eastern Mennonite 26
Smithfield 52, Bruton 23
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 68
Strasburg 50, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29
Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 44
Victory Christian, N.C. 48, Great Hope Baptist 22
Warhill 54, New Kent 34
Warwick 54, Booker T. Washington 25
William Byrd 60, Salem 53
Woodstock Central 48, Skyline 45
York 40, Poquoson 32
Play for Preemies Tournament=
Battlefield 55, Wilson Memorial 51
Colonial Forge 62, Forest Park 38
Fort Defiance 47, Louisa 35
Waynesboro 53, Covington 20
Western Albemarle 58, Stuarts Draft 48, OT
William Monroe 46, Broadway 39
Western Branch Winter Classic=
Western Branch 58, Pasquotank County, N.C. 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.