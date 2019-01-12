Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 68, Carver Vo- Tech 34

Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 33

Martin Luther King, Pa. 64, Annapolis 53

Advertisement

Paul VI, Va. 83, St. Mary’s Ryken 63

Rock Creek Christian Academy 93, Capitol Christian Academy 73

Saint Paul’s Boys 53, Archbishop Curley 49

Wilmington Christian, Del. 61, Harford Christian 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop McNamara vs. Dematha, ppd. to Jan 27th.

SEED vs. Reginald Lewis, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 68, Elizabeth Seton 37

Dunbar 70, Dunbar, D.C. 52

Riverdale Baptist 62, Caravel Academy, Del. 39

Public vs Private Challenge=

City College 58, Saint Timothy’s 34

Milford Mill 57, Bryn Mawr 34

Mt. De Sales Academy 49, Aberdeen 44

New Hope Academy 57, Baltimore Poly 41

Roland Park Country 80, Frederick 61

South River 59, Maryvale 19

St. Andrew’s 49, North Point 45

Urbana 44, Gerstell Academy 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pikesville vs. National Christian Academy, ppd. to Jan 26th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.