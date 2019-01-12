Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 68, Carver Vo- Tech 34
Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 33
Martin Luther King, Pa. 64, Annapolis 53
Paul VI, Va. 83, St. Mary’s Ryken 63
Rock Creek Christian Academy 93, Capitol Christian Academy 73
Saint Paul’s Boys 53, Archbishop Curley 49
Wilmington Christian, Del. 61, Harford Christian 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop McNamara vs. Dematha, ppd. to Jan 27th.
SEED vs. Reginald Lewis, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 68, Elizabeth Seton 37
Dunbar 70, Dunbar, D.C. 52
Riverdale Baptist 62, Caravel Academy, Del. 39
Public vs Private Challenge=
City College 58, Saint Timothy’s 34
Milford Mill 57, Bryn Mawr 34
Mt. De Sales Academy 49, Aberdeen 44
New Hope Academy 57, Baltimore Poly 41
Roland Park Country 80, Frederick 61
South River 59, Maryvale 19
St. Andrew’s 49, North Point 45
Urbana 44, Gerstell Academy 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pikesville vs. National Christian Academy, ppd. to Jan 26th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.