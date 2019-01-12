Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

January 12, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 68, Carver Vo- Tech 34

Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 33

Martin Luther King, Pa. 64, Annapolis 53

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Paul VI, Va. 83, St. Mary’s Ryken 63

Rock Creek Christian Academy 93, Capitol Christian Academy 73

Saint Paul’s Boys 53, Archbishop Curley 49

Wilmington Christian, Del. 61, Harford Christian 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop McNamara vs. Dematha, ppd. to Jan 27th.

SEED vs. Reginald Lewis, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 68, Elizabeth Seton 37

Dunbar 70, Dunbar, D.C. 52

Riverdale Baptist 62, Caravel Academy, Del. 39

Public vs Private Challenge=

City College 58, Saint Timothy’s 34

Milford Mill 57, Bryn Mawr 34

Mt. De Sales Academy 49, Aberdeen 44

New Hope Academy 57, Baltimore Poly 41

Roland Park Country 80, Frederick 61

South River 59, Maryvale 19

St. Andrew’s 49, North Point 45

Urbana 44, Gerstell Academy 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pikesville vs. National Christian Academy, ppd. to Jan 26th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris