Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 77, Graham 55
Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel Academy 54
Gate City 73, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 52
Grafton 56, Louisa 49
Highland Springs 61, Bluestone 34
Highland-Warrenton 91, Peninsula Catholic 82, OT
James River-Midlothian 72, Lee-Davis 60
Jefferson Forest 62, Appomattox 27
Lake Taylor 69, Bethel 44
Lakeland 65, Matoaca 57
Liberty Christian 55, North Cross 42
Lord Botetourt 60, James River-Buchanan 40
Martinsville 42, Magna Vista 33
Norview 79, Heritage-Newport News 63
Oscar Smith 55, Salem-Va. Beach 46
Parkway Christian 64, Dayspring Christian Academy 47
Parry McCluer 67, Narrows 35
Petersburg 68, Armstrong 63
Portsmouth Christian 45, StoneBridge Christian 35
Prince George 67, Mills Godwin 59, 2OT
Richmond Christian 70, Veritas 54
St. John Paul the Great 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 61
Va. Episcopal 67, Middleburg Academy 51
Varina 65, Princess Anne 60
Big Apple Basketball Invitational=
Our Saviour, N.Y. 64, Norfolk Academy 44
Dementia Awareness Classic=
George Wythe-Richmond 64, Glen Allen 46
Kings Fork Showcase=
Meadowbrook 79, Indian River 61
Midlothian 83, Warwick 54
Norfolk Collegiate 70, Central Virginia Home School 58
Woodrow Wilson 71, Warhill 48
Salem Kiwanis “Roy Stanley” Memorial Shootout=
Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 66, Roanoke Catholic 47
Covington 63, Chilhowie 51
Northside 79, Carlisle 55
Radford 59, Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 48
William Fleming 65, Hargrave Military 53
VA Challenge=
Episcopal 73, Benedictine 65
Flint Hill 88, Trinity Episcopal 85
Potomac School 57, St. Christopher’s 48
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62, Collegiate-Richmond 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Craig County, ccd.
Stonewall Jackson vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 19th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 76, St. John Paul the Great 26
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 68, Gate City 43
Episcopal 54, St. Gertrude 50
First Colonial 43, Hickory 42
Flint Hill 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 38
Great Bridge 53, Salem-Va. Beach 50
Magna Vista 53, Martinsville 31
Middleburg Academy 43, Va. Episcopal 31
Miller School 66, Eastern Mennonite 33
Orange County 56, Spotsylvania 55
Portsmouth Christian 38, StoneBridge Christian 34
2019 StatVA Classic=
Highland-Warrenton 74, Atlantic Shores Christian 31
Loudoun Valley 44, Western Branch 33
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 52, Norview 40
Trinity Episcopal 64, Colonial Forge 54
Woodside 50, Forest Park 38
Salem Kiwanis “Roy Stanley” Memorial Shootout=
Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 38
Parry McCluer 56, Western Albemarle 43
William Fleming 59, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Craig County, ccd.
