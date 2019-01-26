Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 59, St. Frances 58

Bladensburg 66, Friendly 56

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 36

DuVal 54, Crossland 52

Frederick Douglass 72, Wise 71

Oakland Southern 66, Notre Dame, W.Va. 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Saint James vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. H. Flowers 49, Largo 48

Cristo Rey Jesuit 40, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 18

Forest Park 83, Garrison Forest 27

Hammond 54, Concordia Prep 28

Holton Arms 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 25

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 45, Riverdale Baptist 40

Saint James 60, Coppin Academy 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

