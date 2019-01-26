Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 59, St. Frances 58
Bladensburg 66, Friendly 56
Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 36
DuVal 54, Crossland 52
Frederick Douglass 72, Wise 71
Oakland Southern 66, Notre Dame, W.Va. 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Saint James vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. H. Flowers 49, Largo 48
Cristo Rey Jesuit 40, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 18
Forest Park 83, Garrison Forest 27
Hammond 54, Concordia Prep 28
Holton Arms 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 25
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 45, Riverdale Baptist 40
Saint James 60, Coppin Academy 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.