Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 72, St. John Paul the Great 53
Cave Spring 53, Christiansburg 50
Christchurch 55, Hampton Roads 34
Cleveland, Tenn. 70, Gate City 47
Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 37
Eastern Mennonite 59, Carlisle 52
Franklin 71, Altavista 46
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Carroll County 51
Honaker 57, J.I. Burton 55
Huguenot 71, Dinwiddie 67
Lebanon 62, Abingdon 60
Lee High 69, Pineville, Ky. 53
Liberty-Bedford 53, Staunton River 43
Loudoun County Home School 58, Central Virginia Home School 50
Luray 59, Riverheads 57
Middleburg Academy 63, Benedictine 48
Norfolk Academy 46, Collegiate-Richmond 41
Norfolk Collegiate 70, Glasgow, Del. 68
Northampton County, N.C. 57, Greensville County 53
Parry McCluer 55, Amherst County 43
Paul VI 83, Parkside, D.C. 78
Princess Anne 71, Peninsula Catholic 64
Roanoke Valley Christian 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40
Salem 58, William Byrd 47
Steward School 54, Riverbend 37
Strasburg 53, James Wood 44
TJ-Richmond 75, Manchester 73
Athletes for Awareness=
TPLS Christian 79, Steward School 56
Bishop Sullivan January Jam=
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Charlotte Basketball Academy, N.C. 55
Hampton Roads Winter Hoops Classic=
Cape Henry Collegiate 73, Granby 68
Kellam 59, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 41
Maury 71, Smithfield 34
Western Branch 72, Lake Taylor 68, 2OT
January Jam=
Blue Ridge 57, Norview 44
Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=
East Rockingham 67, Floyd County 38
Martinsville 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 42
Rockbridge County 58, Alleghany 48
VirginiaPreps.com Classic=
Session 2=
Bethel 44, James Monroe 34
Green Run 59, Western Albemarle 23
John Marshall 69, Landstown 55
Nansemond River 62, Woodrow Wilson 50
Oscar Smith 85, Wakefield 46
Tallwood 76, Edison 62
Varina 74, Norcom 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Saint James, Md. vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 49, Eastern Mennonite 23
Glen Allen 47, Petersburg 43
Highland Springs 68, Ocean Lakes 58
Holton Arms, Md. 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25
Jamestown 54, Bruton 32
Lafayette 52, York 31
Lake Taylor 94, Hopewell 56
Liberty Christian 44, Va. Episcopal 18
Northampton County, N.C. 66, Greensville County 60
Northside 67, Liberty-Bedford 18
Parry McCluer 64, East Rockingham 35
Richmond Christian 53, Veritas 40
Salem 50, William Byrd 48
St. Annes-Belfield 56, St. John Paul the Great 36
Strasburg 61, James Wood 54
TPLS Christian 79, Steward School 56
Tabb 54, Poquoson 30
Union 80, Elizabethton, Tenn. 61
Warhill 53, Smithfield 38
Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=
Alleghany 51, Rockbridge County 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ppd.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Warwick, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.