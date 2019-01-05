Saturday’s Sports Transactions

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to the N.Y. Mets for RHPs Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and INF Felix Valerio.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Ryan Meisinger outright to Memphis (PCL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio. Released G Ben Halford from a professional tryout agreement.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).
WEST VIRGINIA — Named Neal Brown football coach and signed him to a six-year contract.
