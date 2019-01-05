Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

January 5, 2019 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to the N.Y. Mets for RHPs Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and INF Felix Valerio.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Eckstein special assistant/baseball operations.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Ryan Meisinger outright to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired INF/OF Breyvic Valera from the Baltimore Orioles for cash.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Vince Pedrie from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio. Released G Ben Halford from a professional tryout agreement.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Marco Roy to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Loaned G Ben Halford to Kansas City (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F James Phelan to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Utica (AHL). Signed F Will Smith. Added G Dylan Pasco as emergency backup.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Sam Barnett as emergency backup.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned G Jeremy Brodeur to Binghamton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Nolan DeJong to San Jose (AHL).

COLLEGE

IOWA — Junior DB back Amani Hooker will enter the NFL draft.

WEST VIRGINIA — Named Neal Brown football coach and signed him to a six-year contract.

