Saturday’s Sports Transactions

January 12, 2019 3:06 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Freddie Kitchens coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Mackenzie Blackwood and F Marcus Johansson from injured reserve. Assigned G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo’s Bryan Moore four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 11 game at Idaho. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Taylor Crunk four games and fined him an undisclosed amount and fined Fort Wayne’s Justin Hodgman an undisclosed amount for their actions in a Jan. 11 game at Indy.

COLLEGE

MIAMI — Named Eric Hickson running backs coach and Butch Barry offensive line coach.

