Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Freddie Kitchens coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Mackenzie Blackwood and F Marcus Johansson from injured reserve. Assigned G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Toledo’s Bryan Moore four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 11 game at Idaho. Suspended Fort Wayne’s Taylor Crunk four games and fined him an undisclosed amount and fined Fort Wayne’s Justin Hodgman an undisclosed amount for their actions in a Jan. 11 game at Indy.
MIAMI — Named Eric Hickson running backs coach and Butch Barry offensive line coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.