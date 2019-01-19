Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Nate Kaczor special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14. Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Blake Pietila; D Egor Yakovlev and G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Kurtis Gabriel from Binghamton. Activated G Cory Schneider off injured reserve. Recalled and assigned F Nathan Bastian from and to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Keegan Lowe one game for a cross-checking incident in a Jan. 18 game against Stockton. Suspended Cleveland D Adam Clendening three games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game at Laval.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling’s Mark Petaccio two games and fined him an undisclosed amount and fined Wheeling’s Cedric Lacroix an undisclosed amount for their actions in Jan. 18 game at Adirondack. Suspended Utah’s Tim McGauley one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 18 game against Tulsa. Suspended Idaho’s Kale Kessy indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions and suspended Allen’s Curt Gogol five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for leaving the player’s bench to begin an altercation in a Jan. 19 game. Suspended Allen’s Emerson Clark five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his major penalty for cross-checking; Allen’s Zach Pochiro two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 19 game at Idaho. Fined Allen’s Adam Miller an undisclosed amount for his major penalty for spearing at 9:18 of the first period of a Jan. 19 game at Idaho.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Keaton Parks on loan from Benfica for the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Dailey offensive coordinator.

PRINCETON — Suspended men’s senior basketball G Devin Cannady after being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.

TENNESSEE — Named Tee Martin assistant football coach.

