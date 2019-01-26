Saturday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded G Devin Buffalo to Reading for future considerations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Juan Pablo Torres to a multi-year contract from Lokeren (First Division A-Belgium).
BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.