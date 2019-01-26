Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.

HOCKEY ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded G Devin Buffalo to Reading for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Juan Pablo Torres to a multi-year contract from Lokeren (First Division A-Belgium).

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.

