Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota F Taj Gibson $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture towards a game official.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signed G Tyrius Walker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Francois Beauchemin to Brampton (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Kevin Davis from Utah (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Jordan Samuels-Thomsa to South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned F Alex Overhardt to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded G Devin Buffalo to Reading for future considerations.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Charlie McAninch as emergency backup.

READING ROYALS — Added G Joel Eisenhower as emergency backup.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Kevin Hart.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Juan Pablo Torres to a multi-year contract from Lokeren (First Division A-Belgium).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Omir Fernandez.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.

