Saturday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota F Taj Gibson $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture towards a game official.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signed G Tyrius Walker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Francois Beauchemin to Brampton (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Kevin Davis from Utah (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Jordan Samuels-Thomsa to South Carolina (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned F Alex Overhardt to Atlanta (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded G Devin Buffalo to Reading for future considerations.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Charlie McAninch as emergency backup.
READING ROYALS — Added G Joel Eisenhower as emergency backup.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Kevin Hart.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Juan Pablo Torres to a multi-year contract from Lokeren (First Division A-Belgium).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Omir Fernandez.
BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.
