Saudi Arabia routs N Korea 4-0 in Asian Cup; Iraq also wins

January 8, 2019 1:06 pm
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — This time, Saudi Arabia was on the right side of a rout in its opening game at a major tournament.

The Saudis beat North Korea 4-0 on Tuesday at the Asian Cup with two goals in each half.

At the 2018 World Cup, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi’s team lost 5-0 to host Russia in the first game.

The 69th-ranked Saudis — fifth best in the 24-team Asian Cup — are favored to top a politically charged group that includes Qatar. On Wednesday, Qatar begins its campaign against Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday, Iraq scored in the 90th minute to win 3-2 against Vietnam, which led twice in the first half.

Defender Ali Adnan, who plays in Italy for Atalanta, sealed the victory with a perfectly placed free kick.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

