Saudi International Leading Scores

January 31, 2019 2:42 pm
 
Thursday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
First Round
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 63
Zander Lombard, South Africa 65
Renato Paratore, Italy 65
Alfie Plant, England 65
Ross Fischer, England 65
Justin Harding, South Africa 65
Jake McLeod, Australia 65
Richard Sterne, South Africa 66
Shaun Norris, South Africa 66
Victor Perez, France 66
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66
Jorge Campillo, Spain 66
Justin Walters, South Africa 66
Chris Paisley, England 66
Matteo Manassero, Italy 66
Also
Patrick Reed, United States 67
Dustin Johnson, United States 68
Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68
Ian Poulter, England 68
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69
Brooks Koepka, United States 69
Ernie Els, Spain 70
Justin Rose, England 70
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71
David Lipsky, United States 71
Sean Crocker, United States 72

