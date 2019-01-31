Saudi International Leading Scores

Thursday At Royal Greens Golf & CC King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 First Round Thomas Pieters, Belgium 63 Zander Lombard, South Africa 65 Renato Paratore, Italy 65 Alfie Plant, England 65 Ross Fischer, England 65 Justin Harding, South Africa 65 Jake McLeod, Australia 65 Richard Sterne, South Africa 66 Shaun Norris, South Africa 66 Victor Perez, France 66 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66 Jorge Campillo, Spain 66 Justin Walters, South Africa 66 Chris Paisley, England 66 Matteo Manassero, Italy 66 Also Patrick Reed, United States 67 Dustin Johnson, United States 68 Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68 Ian Poulter, England 68 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68 Sergio Garcia, Spain 69 Brooks Koepka, United States 69 Ernie Els, Spain 70 Justin Rose, England 70 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71 David Lipsky, United States 71 Sean Crocker, United States 72

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.