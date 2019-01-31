Saudi International Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|First Round
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|63
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|65
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|65
|Alfie Plant, England
|65
|Ross Fischer, England
|65
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|65
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|66
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|66
|Victor Perez, France
|66
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|66
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|66
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|66
|Chris Paisley, England
|66
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|66
|Also
|Patrick Reed, United States
|67
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68
|Bryson Dechambeau, United States
|68
|Ian Poulter, England
|68
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|68
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|69
|Ernie Els, Spain
|70
|Justin Rose, England
|70
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71
|David Lipsky, United States
|71
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.