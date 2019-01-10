Listen Live Sports

Saunders scores 24 to lead Wagner past Sacred Heart 76-73

January 10, 2019 10:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Romone Saunders had 24 points as Wagner edged Sacred Heart 76-73 on Thursday night.

Chase Freeman had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Wagner (7-7, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Elijah Davis also scored 13 points.

Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Pioneers (6-10, 2-1). E.J. Anosike added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jare’l Spellman had 10 points and three blocks.

Wagner scored 14 of the first 16 points, took a 46-32 halftime lead and Sacred Heart got no closer than the final score after intermission. Wagner shot 43 percent from the floor, but made half of their 26 3-point attempts. The Seahawks also buried 19 of 23 free throws (83 percent). The Pioneers shot 41 percent, but just 31 percent (7 of 23) from distance.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

